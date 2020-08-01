UrduPoint.com
Police Ensured Foolproof Security Arraignments On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The police department has made foolproof security arrangements by deputing more than 3000 security personnel on Eid ul Azha.

According to police spokesman, more than 1000 Eid congregations were held in Faisalabad including 634 congregations in mosques and 251 in open places.

He said that more than 3000 police Jawans and volunteers were deputed at Eid congregations for security duty whereas five Superintendents Police (SPs), 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 17 Inspectors and 60 Sub Inspectors (SIs) had been deployed to monitor security duty.

He further said that 115 pickets had been erected at all entry and exit points of the city including Kamal Pur interchange, Sahianwala interchange and Deputy Wala interchange for checking of the suspects.

He said that 51 motorcycle squads ensured patrolling whereas Special Patrolling Police along with 10 teams of Quick Response Force and five teams of Elite Force covered main roads and sensitive areas with thorough patrolling.

