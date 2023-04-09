Police ensured foolproof security during Easter celebrations: Spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The police have claimed that they ensured foolproof security at the places of the Christian community during their 3-day Easter celebrations from April 7 to 9.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police have declared 16 out of 41 churches in the district as sensitive.

He added that more than 200 policemen including the Rapid Response Force (RRF) were deployed for the security of the churches during days.

He said SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had directed all the concerned police stations to carry out patrolling in the vicinity of the churches throughout the day.