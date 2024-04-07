Police Ensures Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police have ensured foolproof security arrangements at churches across the district.
DPO Khanewal Rana Umar Farooq directed police officials to check churches duties on which SDPOs checked the duties of the police employees posted at the churches.
Umar Farooq said that security arrangements were made under an effective strategy to protect the lives and properties of the Christian community on Sunday.
Provision of metal detectors, barriers and roof duty on churches was ensured.
DPO said that protection of rights of minority was responsibility of police.
