Police ensures foolproof security at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Foolproof security arrangements were made on the occasion of Sunday prayers in churches across the district under the directions of CPO Sadiq Ali.

The concerned SPs, SDPOs and SHOs checked the police officials as per the security plan and briefed them about duty.

Along with the security personnel in Civil clothes, the allied agencies also monitored the surrounding environment and the activities of unrelated persons.

On this occasion, CPO Sadiq Ali directed police officers and jawans on the duty of churches to remain alert while performing their duties. It is very important to maintain the security and law and order situation of such places, he concluded.

APP/sak