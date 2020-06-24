Police ensuring foolproof security at Ehsaas Kafalat centers: CCPO

As many as 20 DSPs, 39 upper subordinates and more than 800 policemen were performing duties to ensure security and safety of the people at Ehsaas Kafalat centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 20 DSPs, 39 upper subordinates and more than 800 policemen were performing duties to ensure security and safety of the people at Ehsaas Kafalat centers.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure protection of people at Ehsaas Kafalat centers, adding that district administration had set up 28 such centers in provincial capital.

He said that divisional officers were monitoring the security arrangements at the centers, adding that social distancing was also being ensured at the centers.

The personnel of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) were conducting the patrolling in surrounding of the centers, he said and added that action would be taken against irrelevant persons standing outside these centers.