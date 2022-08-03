Police ensuring foolproof security for Muharram

On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the Punjab police are engaged for the foolproof security of mourning processions and majalis throughout the province regarding the 10th of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the Punjab police are engaged for the foolproof security of mourning processions and majalis throughout the province regarding the 10th of Muharram.

The spokesperson of Punjab police said that during the month of Muharram, a total of 9,292 mourning processions and 37,223 majalis would be organized across the province.

As many as 176,477 officers and personnel are performing security duties for the processions and 194,086 officers, personnel and volunteers for the security of the majalis.

He said that 460 processions and 3868 majalis would be organized in Lahore and 7743 officers and personnel are on duty for the security of these processions while 20,788 officers and personnel are on duty for the security of the majalis.

The spokesperson said that the control room has been activated in the Central Police Office to monitor the security arrangements of Muharram processions and majalis and the security situation is being monitored moment by moment in all the districts of the province.

He said that surveillance center has also been established in Safe City Authority Lahore, monitoring is going on with more than 650 cameras, adding that on the instructions of the Home department, the implementation on section 144 is being ensured.