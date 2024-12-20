Police Ensuring Foolproof Security On Christmas: IG Punjab
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that in anticipation of Christmas, Punjab Police is ensuring foolproof security arrangements for churches across the province, including Lahore
He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Christian leaders, led by Bishop of Lahore Dr. Joel Rehmat, at the Central Police Office here on Friday.
The IG Punjab assured that all religious events during Christmas will be provided full security, saying that Christian staff assigned to the Meesaq Centers across the province are prioritizing the resolution of issues concerning minorities. He emphasized that Christian officers and personnel are valuable assets of the police department, performing exemplary services in various positions throughout the province, including Lahore.
The department highly values their contributions, he remarked.
The Christian delegation, including In-charge of Mesaaq Center Rashid Bhatti, Pastor Shaukat Asif, and other Christian leaders, praised Punjab Police's services for protecting the rights of all minorities and ensuring excellent security measures.
Bishop of Lahore Dr. Joel Rehmat handed over a letter of appreciation from American Mayor Kevin Brook to IG Punjab in recognition of the services provided by Punjab Police for minorities. Bishop Rehmat expressed gratitude for the steps taken by Punjab Police for security of the Christian community.
DIG Establishment-I Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana, Principal Police Training school Farooqabad Tanveer Tahir, and other officers were also present.
