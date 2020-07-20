Police ensuring modern policing to curb crimes: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Monday said the police were effectively ensuring modern policing based upon information technology for protection of properties and lives of people.

He expressed these views during a meeting with IG Gilgit Baltistan Dr Mujeebur Rahman Khan at Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, matters regarding modern policing, overall scene of law and order along with other issue were discussed.

IG Gilgit Baltistan Dr Mujeebur Rahman Khan acknowledged IT projects of the Punjab Police.

Later, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir presented a book to the IG Gilgit Baltistanregarding history of the Punjab Police.