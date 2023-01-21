UrduPoint.com

Police Ensuring Peace In Region By Controlling Crime: RPO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Police ensuring peace in region by controlling crime: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Moin Masood said on Saturday that Multan region police was ensuring peace across the region by controlling crime for which a separate mechanism was being adopted.

He expressed these views while addressing the under-training ASPs at the Conference Room of Police Line.

City Police Officer Shakir Hussain Dawar and course commander Umar Riaz were also present on the occasion.

The under-training police officers were briefed about the overall crime situation and about the policy made to fight crime across the region.

The RPO said that a regular policy had been devised for crime fighting in the region and police was being equipped with modern technology requirements.

The Multan region police had successfully made it possible to conduct cricket events and would ensure peaceful conduct of PSL 2023 matches to be held at Multan cricket stadium.

He urged the under-training ASPs to work with devotion and dedication and earn good name for the department. The participants of the delegation asked questions from RPO about the police department which were answered upto their satisfaction.

Later, RPO Moin Masood presented a comemorative shield to course commander Umar Riaz on behalf of Multan region police.

