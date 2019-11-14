UrduPoint.com
'Police Ensuring Protection Of People's Properties, Lives'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani said the department was ensuring protection of properties and lives of people with smart and community policing by following modern technology.

He said this while answering to queries by the fifth junior command course DSPs and other officers from Provincial Services academy Peshawar at Central Police Office here on Thursday.

He said projects like front desk, 8787 complaint centers had been launched to resolve complaints of citizens.

He said that during the year, millions of people had benefited 14 services under one roof from the Police Khidmat Marakiz and Khidmat counters had also been established in all district headquarters hospitals.

Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani also briefed the officers of junior command course about IT reforms, public service delivery projects and steps taken for change of Thana culture by the Punjab Police.

At the end, souvenirs were exchanged between the Addl IG operations and head of the delegation.

