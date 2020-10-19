Police entered hotel room by breaking down its door to arrest Safdar, claims Maryam Nawaz

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz who was accompanied by PDM President Maulana Fazl ur Rehman says it is highly condemnable.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said police arrested Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar by breaking down door of the hotel room today morning.

Maryam Nawaz said there was huge knocking at the door of the hotel room and when Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar came out he saw police standing out side to arrest him.

She stated that Safdar returned to change his clothes but the police broke the doors and entered into the room.

“I know what has happened and it is highly condemnable,” said Maryam Nawaz while addressing a press conference along with PDM President Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in Karachi.

She said: “Safdar was busy in changing clothes when they [police] started breaking down the door and then they entered the room by breaking it down,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Sindh government announced to investigate the matter.

Maryam Nawaz stated that PTI workers did hooliganism during Imran Khan’s visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam but no action was taken against anyone.

Maryam Nawaz said Bilawal Bhutto called her and condemned the incident, saying that he could not expect such incident with her sister in Karachi. Sindh government, she stated, denied its role in this incident and now they [PTI] might be there involved in it.

“IG sindh was forced to sign the arrest warrants,” said the PML-N leader, adding that she was not hesitant to speak on this issue.

“IG Sindh was made hostage by the sector commander and I’m not hesitant to speak that he got under pressure,” she stated.

Waqas, the complainant, who lodged FIR against Captain (retired) Safdar was himself wanted in a murder case. Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also spoke on the occasion and said that the incident was highly condemnable.

“Door was broken down for arrest of Captain (retired) Safdar,” he added.