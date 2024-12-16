Police eradication drive starts in Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa and SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso visited Government Dispensary Nazar Mohalla, Shaikh Zaid Dispensary and others area of Larkana on Monday morning and checked polio teams work.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials to play their full role to make the polio campaign a success so that no child is left without polio vaccinations and in this regard, any kind of negligence and will not be tolerated.

He also directed the polio teams to go door-to-door to administer polio vaccines to children during the campaign and work hard to achieve the desired target.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Larkana said, the security of the polio teams will be ensured in every way so that they do not face any kind of trouble during the polio campaign because it is a national cause in which you all have to play your role. It has to be done so that polio can be completely eradicated from the country, he said.