Police establish DRC in erstwhile Frontiers Regions Hassan khel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Police have launched Dispute Resolution Council system (DRC) in erstwhile Frontiers Regions Hassan Khel of the provincial metropolitan to amicably resolve dispute of people at their door steps.

Deputy Inspector General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbas Ahsan said that establishing the Dispute Resolution Council in the erstwhile Frontier Regions of Hassan Khel will strengthen the relation between police and public, adding that it will enhance the availability of police to identify and address problems through a community based participative approach.

The dispute resolution council was challenged in the Peshawar High Court in 2015 and stay was granted.

However, the requisite amendments were enacted in the in Police Act to impart perpetuity to DRC system.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Inspector General Abbas Ahsan said that notable people having good reputation were included in the Dispute Resolution Council so that they could resolve issue of people judiciously on priority basis which would be helpful in immediate resolution of ongoing disputes.

People of Hassan Khel have lauded the efforts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa police for establishing Dispute Resolution Council to resolve their dispute through reconciliation and mediation under the supervision of tribal elders and police.

They said that this system would be helpful in law and order situation by resolving old enmities through involvement of local notables people.