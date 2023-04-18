Police establish Tourists' Facilitation Centres for Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Police Malakand has established Tourist' Facilitation Centres at all entry points of the region to facilitate tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a spokesman of the Regional Police special arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth flow of vehicular traffic towards tourists' spots and besides awareness about the tourists' attractive areas, the visitors would also be provided other necessary assistance.

The vacations of all police officers and personnel have been cancelled and deployed on highways across the region on the occasion of Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr to facilitate tourists and provide assistance to them.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Nasir Mahmood Satti has directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) of the division to educate people against aerial firing through religious clerics of the respective districts.

He said that aerial firing is a bad act and should be avoided.

The RPO has urged people from all walks of life to play a role in the prevention of the deadly habit of aerial firing. He said for guaranteeing the lives and properties of the people thousands of police officers and personnel have been deployed to provide security to people on Chand Raat and during the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

He said that besides deploying police personnel on all main highways and crowd-attractive markets and places, patrolling has been boosted and additional traffic wardens have been deployed to maintain the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.