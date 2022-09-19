UrduPoint.com

Police Established Complaint Cell To Facilitate Overseas Pakistanis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Police established complaint cell to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have established a complaint cell here at Central Police Office for Overseas Pakistanis to facilitate them and ensure speedy action on their complaints.

The cell would be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Faryal Farid and to functional 24/7 to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

According to police spokesman, Overseas Pakistanis may lodge complaint through email (opc@islamabadpolice.gov.pk) or through telephone number 051-9259022 or fax number 051-9259390.

The complaints regarding non-cognizable nature, he said, would be entertained within 24 hours, whereas in case of cognizable offence, the cases would be marked to the officer concerned to report over the matter.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) was also issued to handle/address the complaints.

Similarly, the police also intended to set up an online complaint portal, enabling Pakistanis to register their complaints while staying at their host countries.

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took the initiative, following Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah's directions to provide speedy justice to the Pakistanis expats by resolving their complaints on immediate basis and on merit.

