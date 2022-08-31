Police established control rooms for safe delivery of relief goods to flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :To ensure the safe delivery of relief goods, ration bags and others to the flood victims, a control center has been established at the Central Police Office Karachi on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The IGP Sindh has also issued orders to the district SSPs for ensuring the safe transportation and movement of vehicles loaded with ration and food items to all affected districts of Sindh or other provinces, according to spokesman for Sindh Police on Wednesday.

Organizers and philanthropists of all welfare organizations are requested to contact the following numbers for the safe delivery of relief goods, food items/ ration etc.

to the flood victims: CPO Control Room/AIGP Operations Sindh: 02199213081 Karachi Range (SSU Control Room): 02199244645 02199244650 DIGP East Control Room: 02199231426 SSP Malir Control Room: 02199248120 DIGP Hyderabad Control Room: 0229200537 DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Control Room: 02449370560 DIGP Mirpurkhas Control Room: 02339290309 DIGP Sukkur Control Room: 0719310320DIGP Larkana Control Room: 0749410457