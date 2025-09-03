Police Evacuates Residential Colony From Anti-social Elements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Taking action on the complaints of locals, city police here Wednesday evacuated a residential colony from anti-social elements.
According to details, Gulbahar Police raided Sadiq Colony; a residential locality situated in limits of Gulbahar Police Station and evacuated the area from elements involved in anti-social activities including selling of drugs.
Some of the houses were occupied by transgender community that was also involved in objectionable activities including selling of hashish, Ice and heroin. Some of the occupants also fired shots to ward off police when they tried to enter the colony to take action.
Locals of the area also appreciated role of Gulbahar Police and efforts of Nazim, Farid Gul to address complaints against anti-social elements regarding objectionable activities.
