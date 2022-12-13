(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh district police evicted a number of land grabbers from the property of a 72 years old farmer after they held him along with his family hostage, disconnecting water supply, electricity and blocked entry/exit of the family from their residence in Kundai area of tahsil Alipur on Tuesday.

Upon receiving information that the land grabbers had blocked entry/exit of the family from all four directions, DSP Alipur accompanying a police contingent from Kundai reached the site and started action against the land grabbers.

Earlier, SHO Qaisar Husnain had reached the site on complaint of elderly farmer Khadim Hussain, however, dozens of men and women, resisted police. Meanwhile, DSP Mian Yousuf Haroon also reached the site. The land grabbers escaped after noticing the reinforcement.

Police got power and water supply restored to their residence and removed hurdles from their way. Police have also started legal action against the land grabber Naseer Gopang alias Naseer Andhari.