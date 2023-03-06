Police Evidence Receiving Unit activated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The first-ever Evidence Receiving Unit, established for the Sargodha region police, was activated, here on Monday.

According to a press release, issued by the office of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Saddiqui, the ERU would help solve crime-related cases with modern techniques of investigation.

The RPO, during his visit to the unit, said that obstacles were being removed to complete the investigation of cases on merit and the initiative was also part of the project.

He said that all resources had been provided at the Evidence Receiving Unit to collect, preserve and send the evidence for forensic investigation.