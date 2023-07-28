Police evolves tight security arrangements for 156 processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Police evolved tight security arrangements for 156 processions on the 9th of Muharram in Multan region.

According to official sources, 80 processions are being taken in Multan, 18 in Vehari, 41 in Khanewal and 17 in district Lodhran.

Over 4000 police officials are performing security duties. Similarly, 1448 volunteers are also assisting in authorities in maintaining peaceful environment. In the region, for 351 Majalis, 2705 police officials have been deputed.