Police Exchange Fire With Wanted Criminals In Rawat

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Police exchange fire with wanted criminals in Rawat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A tense situation unfolded as a police raiding party, aiming to apprehend wanted criminals linked to terrorism, came under gunfire in Rawat area here Sunday.

During the exchange of fires, ASI Umar sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, his companion lost his life in the encounter, succumbing to the gunfire.

The deceased assailant, identified as Ameer Zada, was a notorious having a criminal record, particularly as a wanted drug dealer in terrorism-related cases.

Soon after the incident, SP rushed to crime scene. Intensive search operations are underway in the vicinity to capture the fleeing criminals.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the SP Saddar, ASP Saddar and the Rawat Police for showing bravery.

The CPO emphasized that the Rawalpindi Police remains undeterred in their mission to prevent crimes and safeguard citizens.

