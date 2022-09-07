Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday said that women officers would represent in the police executive board session so two senior women officers would participate as members in the upcoming police executive board

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday said that women officers would represent in the police executive board session so two senior women officers would participate as members in the upcoming police executive board.

He said that the aim of this initiative was to benefit from the opinions and experiences of women officers in professional affairs and departmental decision-making.

He said that women police officers and officials were very important part of Punjab police whose abilities would be fully utilized by providing them equal opportunities for departmental promotion.

The IGP directed that the young officers would also be given the opportunity to participate as observer members in the upcoming police executive board session and the purpose of joining the young officers in the executive board session was to prepare them for future decision making and policy making.

Faisal Shahkar said that equal distribution of powers and duties should be ensured in all branches of the Central Police so that the execution of professional affairs could be done more quickly and easily.

He expressed these views while presiding over the Police Executive Board meeting held at the Central Police Office. In the meeting, Additional IG South Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch and DIG IT briefed about the professional affairs of their branches.

In the meeting, various administrative and professional issues were discussed according to the agenda and senior officers presented their suggestions and recommendations regarding the discussed issues.

The IGP directed that according to the suggestions presented by the officers regarding the discussed issues, all the issues should be upgraded and presented in the next meeting for decision-making.

He directed that in order to further improve the working of the police force, supervisory officers should ensure efficient performance of administrative affairs.

All Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, heads of field units including DIGs and AIGs participated in the meeting and expressed their views.