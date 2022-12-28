Police Executive Board meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that red tapism culture in internal working of police should be eliminated and delaying tactics regarding the working of important decisions would not be tolerated.

IG Punjab said that in order to further improve the working of the police force, the supervisory officers should ensure efficient performance of administrative matters and all professional matters should be completed within the stipulated time line.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan directed that the heads of all branches should present detailed briefings about their respective issues in the upcoming meeting of the Police Executive Board.

He said that the meeting of Punjab Police Executive board would be called regularly for better performance of professional affairs.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while presiding over meeting of Police Executive Board at the Central Police Office.

Matters related to Punjab Highway Patrol and other branches including operations were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, other officers including DIG Punjab Highway Patrol and DIG Headquarters gave briefings on professional issues while the officers participating in the meeting expressed their suggestions and recommendations regarding the issues under discussion.

Upon which, IG Punjab while giving instructions said that all the proposals should be finalized and presented in the next meeting of the Executive Board.

He said that in the next meeting, detailed consultations would be held about the related agendas of all the branches. The meeting was attended by Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, DIGs and other officers including heads of all branches.