Police executive board meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday presided over meeting of the Police Executive Board at the Central Police Office.

In the Police Executive Board, the Punjab Constabulary's postings were approved as field postings.

The IG Punjab said that any officer or official who went to Punjab Constabulary on deputation would be considered as field service during this period.

In the meeting, it was approved to increase the time limit for filing an appeal against the punishment received by the officers and officials from one month to three months, while in this regard, the time for filing the appeal would start on receipt of show cause notice to concerned Police official.

In the meeting, the issue of appointment of DSPs in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was discussed, on which the Police Executive Board approved setting a limit of 55 years for the appointment of DSPs in the CTD, while the appointment would be for two years.

The IG Punjab said that the appointment of DSP above 55 years of age would be subject to the approval of Additional IG CTD while the NOC of Additional IG CTD would also be mandatory for the appointment of DSPs in CTD.

It was decided that all funds related to the welfare and financial assistance of all police personnel, martyrs and Ghazis would be paid through online for eliminating obstacles, especially delays in transparent and direct transfer of funds to the force and their families.

In the session, the pending summaries of various branches and their progress were discussed, on which the IG Punjab directed that the proposals and recommendations presented by the officers should be compiled and submitted for approval in the next meeting.

Dr Usman Anwar directed all the officers to complete the summaries related to their branches with effective follow-up so that the decision making process can be done on them as soon as possible.

All the officers present in the meeting presented their suggestions and recommendations regarding the issues under discussion.

In the board meeting, Fateha was also offered for the martyrs of Charing Cross blast including DIG Captain (Rtd) Syed Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Mahmood Gondal and other martyrs.

Additional IG Establishment, CTD, Special Branch, Investigation, Welfare and Finance, Operations, Logistics and Procurement participated in it. Heads of all units and departments and RPOs, DPOs participated through video link.