Police Executive Board meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday directed to start work on the task of giving family claim to police employees who died before 10 years of service.

He said that all the employees who became part of the police force after completing the training were of equal importance to the department and their children would have full right to apply on family claim even if police employees died before ten years of service.

According to the details, the police executive board meeting was held in the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in which decisions on time scale promotion of traffic wardens, recruitment on family claims of employees who died during service, welfare funds and other important matters were approved.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the summary of time scale promotion of traffic wardens should be sent to Punjab government as soon as possible and approved with effective follow-up so that maximum number of traffic wardens could benefit.

The IG Punjab directed that all police units should also use their welfare funds to encourage personnel as per SOPs.

Regarding recruitment on family claim, the executive board approved the recruitment of children of police personnel who died on duty in the department on special quota.

The IG Punjab while giving a week's time to prepare the departmental promotion rules of driver constables, directed that in the upcoming meeting of Police Executive Board, draft promotion rules of driver constables should be prepared and submitted for approval.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting related to the departmental issues of the police force at the Central Police Office.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion about the posting mechanism of drivers constables, death of police employees on duty and standing orders of various branches, on which all the officers gave their suggestions and recommendations.

The IG Punjab formed committees comprising senior officers for speedy execution of various issues and ordered them to prepare their recommendations as soon as possible and submit them in the next meeting.

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Logistics Raja Riffat Mukhtar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG CTD Imran Mehmood, Additional IG Investigation Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and heads of Traffic, SPU PHP branches and units participated while some officers were also present on the occasion on video link.