UrduPoint.com

Police Executive Board Meeting Held

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Police Executive Board meeting held

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday directed to start work on the task of giving family claim to police employees who died before 10 years of service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday directed to start work on the task of giving family claim to police employees who died before 10 years of service.

He said that all the employees who became part of the police force after completing the training were of equal importance to the department and their children would have full right to apply on family claim even if police employees died before ten years of service.

According to the details, the police executive board meeting was held in the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in which decisions on time scale promotion of traffic wardens, recruitment on family claims of employees who died during service, welfare funds and other important matters were approved.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the summary of time scale promotion of traffic wardens should be sent to Punjab government as soon as possible and approved with effective follow-up so that maximum number of traffic wardens could benefit.

The IG Punjab directed that all police units should also use their welfare funds to encourage personnel as per SOPs.

Regarding recruitment on family claim, the executive board approved the recruitment of children of police personnel who died on duty in the department on special quota.

The IG Punjab while giving a week's time to prepare the departmental promotion rules of driver constables, directed that in the upcoming meeting of Police Executive Board, draft promotion rules of driver constables should be prepared and submitted for approval.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting related to the departmental issues of the police force at the Central Police Office.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion about the posting mechanism of drivers constables, death of police employees on duty and standing orders of various branches, on which all the officers gave their suggestions and recommendations.

The IG Punjab formed committees comprising senior officers for speedy execution of various issues and ordered them to prepare their recommendations as soon as possible and submit them in the next meeting.

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Logistics Raja Riffat Mukhtar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG CTD Imran Mehmood, Additional IG Investigation Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and heads of Traffic, SPU PHP branches and units participated while some officers were also present on the occasion on video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Driver Died Traffic Philippine Peso Family All

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Innovates&#039; features four Khor F ..

&#039;Sharjah Innovates&#039; features four Khor Fakkan initiatives

6 minutes ago
 RTA opens Transportation Research and Innovation P ..

RTA opens Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion at University of Birmi ..

6 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends Meeting of ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends Meeting of Committee of African Heads of ..

6 minutes ago
 Commander of Naval Forces meets with senior offici ..

Commander of Naval Forces meets with senior officials at IDEX 2023

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan Left Hatay Province by Time of New Earthqu ..

Erdogan Left Hatay Province by Time of New Earthquake - Reports

27 seconds ago
 Borrell Intends to Submit Proposals in March for I ..

Borrell Intends to Submit Proposals in March for Increasing Ammunition Productio ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.