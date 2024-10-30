Police Executive Board Meeting Held
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 07:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the Police Executive Board was held at the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
Additional IGs, MD of the Safe Cities Authority, heads of all departments and field units, DIGs, and other officers attended the meeting.
During the meeting, discussions took place on Punjab Police welfare fund reforms, medical financial assistance, scholarships, death in service claims, awards and compensation, PHP welfare rules, SPU, and prosecution, among other matters.
Officers presented suggestions, proposals and observations regarding the agenda and discussed issues.
IG Punjab said that supervisory officers should effectively manage administrative matters and complete developmental projects within the specified timeline.
IG directed that officer’s suggestions and proposals be upgraded and presented in the next meeting, while regular meetings of the executive board should be held for decision-making on important matters.
