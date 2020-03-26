Police Expel Tableeghi Jamaat Members From Mosque
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:25 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : Police have expelled 32 members of Tableeghi Jamaat from a mosque, who were staying there in violation of the lockdown in the city.
Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbul led the team taking action against the religious group.
However, no case was registered against them, police said.