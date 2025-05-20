Police exposes fake kidnapping case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Karana Police on Tuesday exposed the fake kidnapping-cum-rape case and arrested the man for filing fake case.

Chowki Inchrge Karana,Muhammad Wasim Abass Khan informed APP that Yasin r/o Karana had lodged an FIR against his opponents alleging that they had kidnapped his daughter and committed rape with her.

The Incharge himself inquire the matter after ensuring the transparency and found Yasin guilty in the case while the accused also admit that he had filed a fake case on his rivals.

Police netted him and sent him behind the bars for necessary legal formalities.