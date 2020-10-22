Police extend new vigilance and patrolling units to two other zones

The police have extended the `street watcher system' and patrol as well as air patrol units to Saddar and Industrial area Zones which will help to enhance cooperation between police and public to curb the crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The police have extended the `street watcher system' and patrol as well as air patrol units to Saddar and Industrial area Zones which will help to enhance cooperation between police and public to curb the crimes.

A ceremony was held here at the F-9 park to inaugurate this system to two other zones which is already in place in City Zone. PTI Senator Seemee Ezdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed , SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, senior police officials, representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

The IGP Islamabad said the streets watchers would be deputed at streets and sub-sectors which would assist police in its efforts to curb the crimes.

They will inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their respective area and keep a vigilant eye on security guards and domestic servants.

The police and street watchers would remain in contact with each other round the clock through a mobile app.

Moreover, street petrol units/contingents have been constituted comprising motorcyclists which will conduct patrolling and checking in various sectors and markets in peak timings.

Each unit or contingent would comprise four policemen patrolling on two bikes to curb the street crimes.

The IGP said that Air Petrol Unit had been also set up having eight drone cameras to be used during rescue operation, ensure protection to the tourists at walking trails and guide those forgetting their ways.

All these units will work under the supervision of SP of respective zones.

The IGP said that the police were utilizing all resources to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and adopting modern techniques for effective policing.

He hoped that these steps would help a lot to overcome the crimes and ensure safety to people.