Police extending cooperation to Pakistan customs to prevent smuggling: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz Thursday said police was extending every possible cooperation to Pakistan customs to prevent smuggling.

He expressed these views during a meeting with customs officials including collector customs Multan Imran Ahmad Chaudhary, Additional collector Shafiq-ur-Rehman and others who called at his office here.

He said the illegal import of foreign goods harm national economy and smuggled goods also become cause of hurdles in promotion of country's industry.

He said customs officials will always have the support of the police for any kind of action in that regard.

Collector Customs Multan Imran Ahmad Chaudhary said with the help of police better results were emerging in the department.