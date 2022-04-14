UrduPoint.com

Police Extending Cooperation To Pakistan Customs To Prevent Smuggling: RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Police extending cooperation to Pakistan customs to prevent smuggling: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz Thursday said police was extending every possible cooperation to Pakistan customs to prevent smuggling.

He expressed these views during a meeting with customs officials including collector customs Multan Imran Ahmad Chaudhary, Additional collector Shafiq-ur-Rehman and others who called at his office here.

He said the illegal import of foreign goods harm national economy and smuggled goods also become cause of hurdles in promotion of country's industry.

He said customs officials will always have the support of the police for any kind of action in that regard.

Collector Customs Multan Imran Ahmad Chaudhary said with the help of police better results were emerging in the department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police Import Industry

Recent Stories

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

1 minute ago
 20 ACs, magistrates to check commodities' price in ..

20 ACs, magistrates to check commodities' price in Ramazan

3 minutes ago
 39th academic council meeting of Gomal university ..

39th academic council meeting of Gomal university held

3 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Suspend State of Emergency During Vot ..

Lithuania to Suspend State of Emergency During Voting on Amendments to Constitut ..

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all d ..

Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all districts

6 minutes ago
 Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpracti ..

Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.