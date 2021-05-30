Police facilitation centre provided services to 90,657 citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The facilitation centres (khidmat marakiz) of the Lahore Police provided digitalised online services to 90,657 citizens during this year until now, according to a spokesperson.

These services included issuance of police character certificates to 11,219 citizens, and 12,284 people were provided the facility of general police verification through these centres. More than 1,500 tenants were registered at these centres and 891 citizens were provided the facility of registration of reports of different lost documents. As many as 207 persons were provided copies of FIRs and 32,851 citizens were issued learner's driving permits.

The police facilitation centres provided facility of renewal of driving licence to more than 15,600 people, and 833 citizens were issued international driving licences.

The Lahore Police are providing these services at DIG Operations Lahore office, facilitation centres of Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Greater Iqbal Park, Town Hall, Arfa Karim, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bahria Town and at mobile police khidmat centre.

Citizens were being provided 14 services including police character certificate, verification and registration of employees and tenants, renewal of driving licences under one roof at the khidmat marakiz.