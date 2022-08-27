UrduPoint.com

Police Facilitation Centres Extended: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said network of police facilitation centres had been extended to the maximum areas of the city

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said people were being facilitated in police related matters by an online integrated system in the centres.

He said people were being provided around 14 online facilities, including police character certificate, general police and vehicle verification, tenants registration, loss reports, copy of FIRs, registration of private employees, legal aid women violence, renewal and new learner traffic driving licence and international licence at eight facilitation centres in the city.

Moreover two E-Khidmat Marakiz and one Police mobile Khidmat Van were providingservice to people, he added.

