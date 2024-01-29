Police Facing Shortages Of Lady Cops, Seek Help From Health, Education Departments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Facing a shortage of lady constables, Muzaffargarh police have sought help from health and education departments through the deputy commissioner to make available female officials for deployment at polling stations for the February 8
general elections in the district.
Police spokesman Waseem Baloch, when contacted, told APP that DPO has sent a letter to the deputy commissioner
seeking deployment of female staff at female polling stations and booths from health and education departments.
Police sources said that the demand was sent in the light of instructions from the Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP) that required police to deploy only female staff at women's polling stations. Muzaffargarh police had only 154
lady constables against the requirement of a total of 1426 female staff.
He said, the police department usually seek help from other departments for the deployment of female staff particularly
during elections and Ashoora-e-Muharram.
