Police fail recovering CII chief vehicle

The Islamabad police has failed to recover car of Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, police sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) The Islamabad police has failed to recover car of Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, police sources said on Friday.The CII chairman car (AE-671) had been stolen from the house of his driver house located in Sector G-9/2.

Despite passing many years, the stolen car could not be recovered.

The sources said that the CII officials instead of putting efforts to recovering car purchased a new car worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.The car was stolen from the house of Dr Ayaz driver few years back.

An internal inquiry was also conducted but no official was suspected and probed.An FIR had been registered against unidentified persons but the police could not recover the car so far. Following its failure, the police have submitted an inquiry report to the relevant officials.