Police Fail To Arrest Gang-rape Accused Despite Passing Three Days

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Police fail to arrest gang-rape accused despite passing three days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Police failed to arrest criminals involved in woman's gang rape and shooting her video while robbing in a house despite passing three days of occurrence of the tragic incident, victim's family told APP Sunday.

Station House Officer(SHO) Karam Dad Police Station Muhammed Kumail Raza, said that medical examination of the affected lady, Sonia Bibi, was completed and three suspected persons were arrested while search of the rest were continued.

It's pertinent to note that the incident was reported on April 20 in limits of Karam Dad Qureshi police station. The five robbers broke into a house, looted cash and jewelery and later, they molested the woman, with one of the offenders filmed the scene to blackmail them.

More Stories From Pakistan

