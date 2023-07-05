Open Menu

Police, FIA Arrest Human Trafficker

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Police and FIA have arrested a human trafficker who looted innocent citizens on the pretense of employment in abroad.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the main suspect involved in human trafficking, Muhammad Saeed, was arrested by the Punjab Police Vehari team with modern technology and professional skills. A complaint was received by FIA against 04 suspects involved in human trafficking, they were accused of receiving money by pretending to give work to two citizens in Greece.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said that the accused Saeed and Zafar had received Rs 700,000 from plaintiff Bilal Shahid to send him to Greece. The accused sent Bilal Shahid from Karachi Airport to Libya via Qatar, the spokesman of Punjab Police said and added that the accused Muhammad Rafiq and Jamshed received Bilal Shahid in Libya and detained three months.

The suspects later sent Bilal Shahid to Greece by sea. During the trip, the Libyan security agencies arrested Bilal Shahid along with other passengers. The accused received Bilal Shahid and other passengers from the forces and kept them as hostages and then the accused took 5000 Dollars from the father of the plaintiff Bilal Shahid and sent him back to Pakistan.

The spokesman said that the arrested main accused Saeed is being handed over to FIA for further investigation and other accused involved in human trafficking network would be arrested soon.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police is providing full support to the FIA and other agencies in the arrest and investigation of the accused.

