UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police, FIA Cooperating To Curb Money Laundering, Terror Financing: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

Police, FIA cooperating to curb money laundering, terror financing: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani Tuesday said the police, FIA and other national agencies would continue mutual cooperation to root out anti-social elements and terrorists financing, including illegal acquisition and transfer of capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani Tuesday said the police, FIA and other national agencies would continue mutual cooperation to root out anti-social elements and terrorists financing, including illegal acquisition and transfer of capital.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Punjab police and FIA at Central Police Office, held to curb money laundering related crimes.

He said that capital obtained from illegal sources could be used for serious crimes, including terrorism, so it was very essential to break the backbone of terrorists.

In order to curb illegal acquisition and transfer of capital, actions would be taken against the accused at all level, he said and added that the police and FIA were using all resources, including modern technology, to trace assets of criminal elements.

The IGP said that action would be taken against notorious occupation groups, drug dealers and criminals under the Money Laundering Act while those involved in kidnapping for ransom would also be trialed under the money laundering act.

Speaking at the meeting, Additional DG FIA Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh said the Punjab Police and FIA would maintain close liaison regarding investigation of cases, adding information sharing between Punjab Police and FIA with joint operations would help the eradication of criminals involved in money laundering.

Director FIA II-Athar Waheed, Additional Director Cyber Syed Shahid Hassan, Deputy Director Waqas Saeed while Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan, DIG, IT Waqas Nazir, DIGCrimes /Investigation Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui and others were also present.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Technology Punjab Fayyaz Ahmed Money Federal Investigation Agency Criminals All From

Recent Stories

FFC organized seminar on paddy cultivation

54 seconds ago

CTD role crucial in countering terrorism: SACM

55 seconds ago

Steps afoot for rapid development of merged distri ..

57 seconds ago

Capital police arrest six drug dealers

59 seconds ago

UN Rights Expert Urges UNSC to Demand Ceasefire in ..

3 minutes ago

NCOC endorses Sindh government's measures; assures ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.