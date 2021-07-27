Police, FIA cooperating to curb money laundering, terror financing: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani Tuesday said the police, FIA and other national agencies would continue mutual cooperation to root out anti-social elements and terrorists financing, including illegal acquisition and transfer of capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani Tuesday said the police, FIA and other national agencies would continue mutual cooperation to root out anti-social elements and terrorists financing, including illegal acquisition and transfer of capital.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Punjab police and FIA at Central Police Office, held to curb money laundering related crimes.

He said that capital obtained from illegal sources could be used for serious crimes, including terrorism, so it was very essential to break the backbone of terrorists.

In order to curb illegal acquisition and transfer of capital, actions would be taken against the accused at all level, he said and added that the police and FIA were using all resources, including modern technology, to trace assets of criminal elements.

The IGP said that action would be taken against notorious occupation groups, drug dealers and criminals under the Money Laundering Act while those involved in kidnapping for ransom would also be trialed under the money laundering act.

Speaking at the meeting, Additional DG FIA Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh said the Punjab Police and FIA would maintain close liaison regarding investigation of cases, adding information sharing between Punjab Police and FIA with joint operations would help the eradication of criminals involved in money laundering.

Director FIA II-Athar Waheed, Additional Director Cyber Syed Shahid Hassan, Deputy Director Waqas Saeed while Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan, DIG, IT Waqas Nazir, DIGCrimes /Investigation Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui and others were also present.