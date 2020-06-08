Police file case against 3 persons for death lineman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Police registered case against three people including an SDO for death of Multan Electric Power Company's (MEPCO) lineman.

Ghulam Mujtaba was allegedly electrocuted while working on an electric pole when suddenly power supply was restored in 5 Marla Scheme at Kot Addu on Sunday.

SHO Kot Addu said that raids were being conducted to arrest Sub Division Officer ( SDO) Khalid Phatan and other accused.

The MEPCO workers alleged that the lineman died due to negligence of the department.

They said that the power supply was restored while repair work was underway at the transmission line.

They said that various linemen had lost their lives due to such horrible incidents in past. They demanded an inquiry into the incident and strict action against the responsible.

Heirs of deceased stage a protest demonstration against MEPCO high ups by putting the body at Thana Chowk, Kot Addu after the post mortem.