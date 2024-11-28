The capital police on Thursday submitted a report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the officials involved in presenting the incomplete details about the cases of PTI’s leader Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The capital police on Thursday submitted a report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the officials involved in presenting the incomplete details about the cases of PTI’s leader Azam Swati.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the contempt case against the Islamabad Police.

The police in its report told the court that an assistant sub-inspector and two ‘muharar’ were set responsible in the inquiry report regarding the matter. It said that the two year each services of the said officials is deducted.

The court adjourned further hearing till the month of January.