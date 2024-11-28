Open Menu

Police Files Report To IHC Regarding Azam Swati's Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

The capital police on Thursday submitted a report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the officials involved in presenting the incomplete details about the cases of PTI’s leader Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The capital police on Thursday submitted a report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the officials involved in presenting the incomplete details about the cases of PTI’s leader Azam Swati.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the contempt case against the Islamabad Police.

The police in its report told the court that an assistant sub-inspector and two ‘muharar’ were set responsible in the inquiry report regarding the matter. It said that the two year each services of the said officials is deducted.

The court adjourned further hearing till the month of January.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police January Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

42 seconds ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

44 seconds ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

45 seconds ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

47 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

34 seconds ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

35 seconds ago
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

37 seconds ago
 Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue ce ..

Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre

39 seconds ago
 Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political is ..

Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI

40 seconds ago
 Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

7 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity fo ..

Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for ..

7 minutes ago
 SPH a landmark project for building 2.1 million fl ..

SPH a landmark project for building 2.1 million flood affected homes: Sindh mini ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan