Police finalise foolproof security plan for Eid, chaand raat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur Police have finalised a foolproof security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and chaand raat.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, some 1,500 police officers and volunteers will perform their duties at 414 Eidgahs, Masajid, and Imambargahs.

As many as 24 Eidgahs, Masajid, and Imambargahs are placed in the A category, category B contains 63, and category C has 327. Elite teams and police vehicles will patrol around for security.

A police control room has been set up in the DPO office to monitor the situation of security in the district around the clock. Pickets have been set up and traffic police duties have been assigned at 06 different places on chaand raat and Eid-ul-Fitr to prevent one wheeling and rioting. The metal detectors and walk-through gates will be used at entry points of Eidgahs.