Police finalise security for Yom-e- Hazrat Ali events

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said tight that security would be provided on the occasion of Hazrat Ali's (RA) martyrdom Day on the 21st of Ramadan.

He said that the Punjab Police has finalized the security plan for the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), more than 24,000 officers and officials of Punjab Police will perform the security duties of Yom-e- Ali's RA processions and majalis.

IG Punjab said that 16,000 officers and jawans will be deployed for the security of 192 processions held on 21st of Ramadan across the province, while more than 08 thousand officers and officials will be posted for the security of 812 Majlis.

He said that 27 A category processions and 62 Majlis will be held across Punjab. All activities will be monitored from the Central Control and Monitoring Room established in the Central Police Office, similarly, continuous monitoring of processions and majalis will be ensured with the cameras of Safe Cities Authority, District Administration.

IG Punjab said that the police should be on high alert, ensure checking with walk-through gates, metal detectors, Lady policemen will be appointed for security checking of women mourners.He said that commandos in plain clothes, snipers will be deployed on the roofs of the routes in the processions.

IG Punjab directed the traffic police officers to make special arrangements to maintain the flow of traffic through alternative routes across the province. Adopt a joint action plan, Punjab Police Spokesman said that IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar himself will monitor the security arrangements of Yom-e- Ali RA from CPO while RPOs, CPOs and DPOs will monitor processions and majalis in sensitive districts, they will be present in the field for checking the security arrangements.