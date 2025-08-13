Police Finalise Security Plan For Chehlum, Urs Data Sahib
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police have finalised extensive security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA), ensuring the safety of the Urs participants in Lahore and mourning processions and majalis across the province.
According to official details, 644 Majalis and 392 mourning processions will be held in connection with Chehlum. More than 37,000 police officers and personnel will be on duty across Punjab, including Lahore. In the provincial capital alone, over 12,000 officers and personnel will be deployed to provide security for 44 Majalis and 14 processions. Security measures will also include the installation of 926 walk-through gates and the use of 6,753 metal detectors for thorough checking.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all Chehlum processions will be closely monitored through Safe Cities Authority cameras.
He added that Special Police units, Traffic Police, and trained volunteers will assist in maintaining security.
The IGP directed the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, and DPOs to personally supervise arrangements for both Chehlum and Urs events. He emphasized strict security protocols for devotees arriving from across the country to participate in the Urs of Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA). Special control rooms will operate round-the-clock to monitor processions, Majalis, and Urs activities.
As part of the plan, snipers will be positioned on rooftops along procession routes, and lady police personnel will be deployed for the search and security of female mourners. IG Punjab also instructed field officers to ensure effective coordination with peace committees, community leaders, civil society, and all stakeholders to maintain harmony and order during the events.
