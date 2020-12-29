UrduPoint.com
Police Finalise Security Plan For New Year Night

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Police finalise security plan for new year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have finalised special security arrangements to foil nefarious designs of miscreants on new year night.

A spokesman of police department said here on Tuesday that 16 Stations House Officers (SHOs), 83 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 510 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) along with 3000 police constables will perform security duty in district Faisalabad.

He said that government has already prohibited use of motorcycles without silencers, aerial firing, fireworks and one wheeling etc.

He said that the security personnel will keep vigil eye on suspects.

Town SPs will also check duties of law enforcement personnel during patrol.

Special police teams will also be patrolling in the city, spokesmanconcluded.

