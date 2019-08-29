UrduPoint.com
Police Finalise Traffic Plan For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:47 PM

Police finalise traffic plan for Muharram

The Traffic police have finalised a plan for first 10 days of holy month of Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : The Traffic police have finalised a plan for first 10 days of holy month of Muharram.

CTO Asif Zafar Cheema said here Thursday special traffic force would be deployed to control traffic flow near processions and majalis in the city.

He said that in case of need, diversions and barricades would be set up to divert traffic to alternative routes. All necessary directions have been issued to DSP traffic circles in this regard, he added.

He said that about 1,000 traffic wardens including inspectors and assistants will perform Muharram duty.

