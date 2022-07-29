Police finalises security arrangements for Muharram

Jamshoro district police have finalized arrangements to provide foolproof security to some 317 majalis, and 204 mourning processions to be taken out in the district during Muharram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Jamshoro district police have finalized arrangements to provide foolproof security to some 317 majalis, and 204 mourning processions to be taken out in the district during Muharram.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that 10 mourning processions including the main procession of 10th Muharram had been declared 'very sensitive' while 57 mourning processions and 48 majalis had been declared 'sensitive'.

The spokesman said 2,697 policemen and 300 personnel of rangers would be deployed for security of the processions and majalis from 1st to 12th Muharram. He added that two platoons of the Pak army would remain on standby.

The district police would also take action against brandishing weapons while the local cable operators had been directed to show respect for the holy month by not airing the inappropriate programs.