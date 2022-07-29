UrduPoint.com

Police Finalises Security Arrangements For Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Police finalises security arrangements for Muharram

Jamshoro district police have finalized arrangements to provide foolproof security to some 317 majalis, and 204 mourning processions to be taken out in the district during Muharram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Jamshoro district police have finalized arrangements to provide foolproof security to some 317 majalis, and 204 mourning processions to be taken out in the district during Muharram.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that 10 mourning processions including the main procession of 10th Muharram had been declared 'very sensitive' while 57 mourning processions and 48 majalis had been declared 'sensitive'.

The spokesman said 2,697 policemen and 300 personnel of rangers would be deployed for security of the processions and majalis from 1st to 12th Muharram. He added that two platoons of the Pak army would remain on standby.

The district police would also take action against brandishing weapons while the local cable operators had been directed to show respect for the holy month by not airing the inappropriate programs.

Related Topics

Army Rangers Police Jamshoro From Muharram

Recent Stories

Woman gets life imprisonment for killing her daugh ..

Woman gets life imprisonment for killing her daughters

51 seconds ago
 Secretary Housing for strict action against encroa ..

Secretary Housing for strict action against encroachment on federal land

53 seconds ago
 Stocks climb, oil jumps

Stocks climb, oil jumps

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan asks Indian govt to refrain from victimiz ..

Pakistan asks Indian govt to refrain from victimizing Kashmiri leaders: FO Spoke ..

56 seconds ago
 Repairing work of Kaushik Flood Protection Dam ins ..

Repairing work of Kaushik Flood Protection Dam inspected

46 minutes ago
 CM chairs joint meeting of PTI, PML-Q's provincial ..

CM chairs joint meeting of PTI, PML-Q's provincial parliamentary party

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.