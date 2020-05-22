UrduPoint.com
Police Finalises Security Plan For Eid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:07 PM

District police have finalised security plan for Eid-ul-Fitar to prevent any untoward incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District police have finalised security plan for Eid-ul-Fitar to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas has announced security plan for Eid as more than 1200 police officials and over 200 volunteers would be deployed on security duty.

A total of 532 Eid gatherings would be organised across the district. The police would ensure extra police officials on patrolling duty across the district.

The DPO lauded police officials for rendering sacrifices for protection of public lives and properties and said the police officials were on front line in fight against coronavirus.

He said that SoP regarding coronavirus would be implemented at any cost during eid gatherings at mosques.

