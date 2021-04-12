UrduPoint.com
Police Finalize Arrangements For Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday said that District Police had finalized all the arrangements to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Ramazan.

As many as 1200 armed policemen would be deployed at various Mosques, Imambarghs and important localities to ensure security during the Holy month of Ramzan, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies police would also be deployed for the security at various important places.

The security arrangements were finalized in consultation with the local traders, religious scholars (Ulema) and members of peace committees.

According to plan, special check posts would also set up at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

The CPO said rapid response squads were also formed.

Main Mosques of the city would be provided armed police officers, he added.

Security personnel would also use metal detectors and no one would be allowed to go in the Mosques without body search, he said.

There would be no permission to park vehicles, motorcycles, cycles and handcarts near Mosques and Imam Barghas.

The police patrolling system had been strengthened in the district, he added.

Cops would also be deployed for the security duty at Ramaza Sasta Bazars and Dastarkhawans of the district, he added.

