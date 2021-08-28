UrduPoint.com

Police Finalize Charge Sheet In Noor Mukadam Case

Police finalize charge sheet in Noor Mukadam case    

The Sources say that police have declared Zahir Jaffer, his father and employees as convicts, and will submit challan before the court on Monday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2021) Islamabad police has finalized the interim charge-sheet in Noor Mukadam case, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

The main suspect Zahir Jaffer has been declared as convict.

The sources said that the interim charge-sheet of the Noor Mukadam case was finalized by the police would likely be submitted before the court on Monday. The police challan have also declared parents of Zahid Jaffer as well as their employees as convicts in the case.

Police have nominated overall 12 suspects in its charge-sheet while DNA test report of five suspects would be received after two weeks.

The final charg-sheet would be submitted before the court after receiving DNA report.

Noor Mukadam was killed by her friend Zahir Jaffer on July 20 in precinct of Kohsar police station in Islamabad. Shaukat Mukadam, the former ambassador, had challenged ails granted to the father of Zahir Jaffer and the employees of their business Therapy Works. He filed the petition before Islamabad High Court.

Shaukat Mukadam, the father of Noor Mukadam, had filed a petition in the high court against bails granted to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five employees in his daughter’s murder case.

