Police Finalize Eid Security Plan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) City Police have finalized a security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr congregations, more than 2500 armed policemen will be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to provide security to the worshippers.
Additionally, 32 special pickets have been set up across the city, with over 450 officers on duty during Chand Raat to bolster security measures.
To tackle the issue of one-wheeling, which poses a risk to public safety, over 300 officers from Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police have been deployed. Moreover, a contingent of 500 traffic police officers will be managing the city's traffic flow to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement.
The security plan extends beyond prayer spaces, with 250 officers stationed at public places, parks, and approximately 300 at important cemeteries.
City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said policemen deployed on security duty should have metal detectors with them to search the participants. Walk through gates would be installed on important places where the events of Eid congregations to be held.
He said that special directives have been passed on to police officials to ensure patrolling in their respective areas. He said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost and strict departmental action would be taken against them.
He urged the public to cooperate with the police in curbing elements and immediately inform the authorities after observing any suspicious movement in any area of the city.
