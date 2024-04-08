Open Menu

Police Finalize Eid Security Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM

Police finalize Eid security plan

City Police have finalized a security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr congregations, more than 2500 armed policemen will be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to provide security to the worshippers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) City Police have finalized a security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr congregations, more than 2500 armed policemen will be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to provide security to the worshippers.

Additionally, 32 special pickets have been set up across the city, with over 450 officers on duty during Chand Raat to bolster security measures.

To tackle the issue of one-wheeling, which poses a risk to public safety, over 300 officers from Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police have been deployed. Moreover, a contingent of 500 traffic police officers will be managing the city's traffic flow to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement.

The security plan extends beyond prayer spaces, with 250 officers stationed at public places, parks, and approximately 300 at important cemeteries.

City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said policemen deployed on security duty should have metal detectors with them to search the participants. Walk through gates would be installed on important places where the events of Eid congregations to be held.

He said that special directives have been passed on to police officials to ensure patrolling in their respective areas. He said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost and strict departmental action would be taken against them.

He urged the public to cooperate with the police in curbing elements and immediately inform the authorities after observing any suspicious movement in any area of the city.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi Prayer From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

33 constables promoted

33 constables promoted

1 minute ago
 CPO orders to beef up Chinese security

CPO orders to beef up Chinese security

1 minute ago
 PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, sa ..

PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui

1 minute ago
 DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, tra ..

DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid

1 minute ago
 Members of global animal welfare organisation call ..

Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister

1 minute ago
 District administration cracks down unlawful mini ..

District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines

1 minute ago
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committ ..

Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatizatio ..

1 minute ago
 KATI commends surge in LSM Production

KATI commends surge in LSM Production

1 minute ago
 Govt determined to boost economy to give confidenc ..

Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..

25 minutes ago
 Promotion of education stressed for country’s de ..

Promotion of education stressed for country’s development

25 minutes ago
 JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK a ..

JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr

25 minutes ago
 BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance ..

BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan