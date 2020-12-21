UrduPoint.com
Police Finalize Foolproof Security Arrangements For Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:28 PM

Rawalpindi district police have finalized a security plan for Christmas under which all churches have been divided into three categories and over 2800 police personnel including Elite Force commandos will be deployed to ensure foolproof security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi district police have finalized a security plan for Christmas under which all churches have been divided into three categories and over 2800 police personnel including Elite Force commandos will be deployed to ensure foolproof security.

According to a police spokesman, no one will be allowed to park vehicle near Churches. Walk-through gates will be installed at the entrance of the Churches and the visitors will be checked through metal detectors. Best possible security arrangements will be ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the city.

The security duty at public places including parks would be made more effective, he said adding, the security has also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking was ordered for this special occasion.

He said, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Plain clothed and well-equipped policemen would perform duties near Churches and public places, he added.

The security of the churches will be monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras while a control room will be set up where all the departments concerned will work jointly to keep an eye on the security arrangements.

Sharpshooters will also be deployed on the rooftops of different buildings.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) will make arrangements for parking vehicles for the visitors of the churches and the parking lots will be set up nearly 100 feet away from the churches.

The police and other law enforcement agencies have divided 159 churches of the district into A, B and C categories.

Additional security personnel will be deployed at the churches falling in A-category. The worshipers will be checked at three points. The roads adjoining the entry points of the churches will be sealed with barbed wires while elite commandos and sniper-shooters will be deployed at rooftops.

The police vehicles equipped with cameras will also remain stationed outside the churches.

The senior police officials will make surprise visits to churches on Christmas to check security arrangements and deployment.

